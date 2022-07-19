Left Menu

Police detain student for bomb scare in Bengaluru school to avoid exam

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:14 IST
Police detain student for bomb scare in Bengaluru school to avoid exam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Class 10 student was detained on Tuesday for allegedly creating a bomb scare in a city school where he is studying with an intention to force postponement of an examination for which he was not prepared, police said.

The student had an exam on July 21 and he wanted it to be put off as he had not prepared for it, the police who were part of the investigation said.

With the fear of failing in the examination, he sent the threat, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the school and its premises on Monday, by email to the National Hill View Public school.

''The boy had created a new email address in the name of 'Huchcha Venkat', a film actor, on his father's laptop and sent it to the school,'' a police officer said.

Following the email, the police were on their toes, bomb and dog squads were rushed to the spot; students, teachers and others in the school were evacuated and parents hurried to the institution on learning about the scare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022