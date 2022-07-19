Left Menu

UGC warns students against enrolling in Digital University of Skill Resurgence in Maharashtra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:30 IST
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday warned students against taking admission in Digital University of Skill Resurgence in Maharashtra, calling it an unrecognised ''self-styled institution'' which is not authorised to award degrees.

''It has come to the notice of the UGC that 'Digital University of Skill Resurgence (A Virtual Meta University), Ring Road, Wardha (Maharashtra) is offering various courses and programmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956,'' UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956, stipulates that the right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament.

''The Digital University of Skill Resurgence is neither enlisted under Section 2(1) or Section 3 in the list of universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956. Also, no institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word ''university'' associated with its name in any manner whatsoever,'' he said.

