xQ raises USD 1.4 mn to transform education by teaching video creation in schools

Edtech startup xQ, which teaches kids about video creation, has raised USD 1.4 million about Rs 11 crore through a Gujarat-based angel syndicate along with a select group of high networth individuals, the company said on Tuesday.Senior leadership personnel from Google, Deloitte, Tata 1mg, Axis Capital among others participated in the funding round.xQ will be using the funds to expand their reach in schools through their flagship offering -- xQ Video Lab.Video is the language of the future.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 20:49 IST
xQ raises USD 1.4 mn to transform education by teaching video creation in schools
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech startup xQ, which teaches kids about video creation, has raised USD 1.4 million (about Rs 11 crore) through a Gujarat-based angel syndicate along with a select group of high networth individuals, the company said on Tuesday.

Senior leadership personnel from Google, Deloitte, Tata 1mg, Axis Capital among others participated in the funding round.

xQ will be using the funds to expand their reach in schools through their flagship offering -- xQ Video Lab.

''Video is the language of the future. It is no longer a good-to-have extracurricular activity and if we want to introduce video-creation as a core skill to children at scale, it needs to be a part of the school curriculum,'' xQ CEO and co-founder Simon Jacob said.

Till date, xQ claims to have over 6,000 students across eight countries in video-making. It now aims to touch at least 1 million individuals by 2025.

