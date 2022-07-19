xQ raises USD 1.4 mn to transform education by teaching video creation in schools
Edtech startup xQ, which teaches kids about video creation, has raised USD 1.4 million about Rs 11 crore through a Gujarat-based angel syndicate along with a select group of high networth individuals, the company said on Tuesday.Senior leadership personnel from Google, Deloitte, Tata 1mg, Axis Capital among others participated in the funding round.xQ will be using the funds to expand their reach in schools through their flagship offering -- xQ Video Lab.Video is the language of the future.
Till date, xQ claims to have over 6,000 students across eight countries in video-making. It now aims to touch at least 1 million individuals by 2025.
