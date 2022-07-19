Left Menu

Britain gives below-inflation pay rises for teachers, judiciary, military

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Britain on Tuesday announced below-inflation pay rises for teachers, judicial officers, military personnel and prison staff, as part of a pay review for public sector workers that comes amid soaring prices and growing industrial unrest.

Starting salaries for teachers outside London will increase 8.9%, with the rest of the main pay range for teachers increasing between 5% and 8%, education minister James Cleverly said in a written statement to parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

