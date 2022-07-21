Left Menu

Running of ships in Lakshadweep handed over to Shipping Corporation for smooth operations: island administration

PTI | Lakshadweep | Updated: 21-07-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 11:31 IST
Running of ships in Lakshadweep handed over to Shipping Corporation for smooth operations: island administration
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • India

The running and maintenance of ships of the Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep have been handed over to the Shipping Corporation of India to improve shipping operations, the administration of the island archipelago said on Thursday.

The administration of the UT, in a release, said it has been taking all efforts to ensure smooth and efficient operations of the ships.

Of the five ships in service for the people of Lakshadweep and connecting people between islands and Kochi, two are undergoing repairs, it said.

The other three vessels are operating but with many unsold tickets which indicated the need for ''optimal planning and utilization of voyages of the ships considering the requirement of the local population,'' the release said.

It also said that the island administration had facilitated the hassle-free movement of Hajj Pilgrims through special voyages and the requirements of students, for attending exams, have also been taken care of by coordinating with the education department.

The administration claimed that despite these continuous efforts by it, ''there is ill-intended news spread by certain elements with an intention to spread hatred and panic among the island community.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022