Left Menu

CBSE Class 10 results announced, girls outshine boys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 14:39 IST
CBSE Class 10 results announced, girls outshine boys
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced Class 10 results, which showed that 94.40 percent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41 percent.

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day.

''The (Class 10) result has been announced,'' a CBSE official said.

The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 percent while 93.80 percent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022