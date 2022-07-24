Left Menu

Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food parks: Kejriwal

Some of the hubs serve all varieties of food. So, in the first phase, we will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a favourite of the Delhi University students, and Chandni Chowk food hubs.

Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food parks: Kejriwal
The Delhi government has identified Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food hubs in the first phase of the AAP-led dispensation's ambitious project to popularise the city as the food capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila will be developed as food hubs in the first phase of the Delhi government's ambitious project to popularise the city as the food capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

During an online briefing, Kejriwal said Delhi is known as the food capital, but with the development of these food hubs, the city will actually live up to its name.

''Delhi has various food hubs known for serving different cuisines. Some of the hubs serve all varieties of food. So, in the first phase, we will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a favorite of the Delhi University students, and Chandni Chowk food hubs. Based on the learnings from these, we will develop other areas,'' he said.

The development would entail improvement of infrastructure and food safety norms, he said, adding the government will hold a design competition to shortlist the architecture firm for the project.

