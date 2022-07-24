IIFT moves up one place to 24th in NIRF ranking

The commerce ministry's Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has moved up one place to 24th rank under management category in the NIRF ranking 2022.

The ranking under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently.

In the last year's ranking, IIFT had climbed one position to the 25th spot. It was 26th in 2020 and 31st in 2019. It was at 23rd rank in 2018, 30th in 2017 and 81st in 2016.

NIRF was launched in 2015 to rank higher educational institutions in the country based on objective criteria to promote competitive excellence in such institutions.

IIFT head of corporate relations division Rohit Mehtani said that the institute has taken cognisance of all the factors that go into determining the overall ranking in the 'management' category of NIRF, and is working on all of them to better its score in coming years.

''Some of the factors can be bettered earlier than others while in some cases the process is more gradual. As the momentum gets built, movement can only be in forward direction. IIFT has a good standing in 'teaching, learning and resources' and an excellent score in 'graduation outcomes' category, the two important factors for any business school,'' he said.

He added that IIFT will not only sustain but improve further on these two factors as the placement figures this year have made a quantum jump.

The institute, he said, is making consistent efforts in improving on 'research and professional practice', 'outreach and inclusivity', and 'perception' categories as well.

IIFT was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the ministry to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India.

