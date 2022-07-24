Union minister Sonowal inspects newly constructed campus of Unani institute at Ghaziabad

Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inspected the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The institute is an extension of a similar facility in Bengaluru and will be the first of its kind to be established in northern India, an Ayush ministry statement said.

Sonowal said the National Policy on Health envisages inter alia mainstreaming of Ayush in healthcare and integrating these systems in areas of education, and research in all tiers of healthcare delivery, the statement said.

He said the Ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage research and development, and innovation, and develop apex Institutes for education, and research in Unani Medicine.

"I am confident this Unani institute will popularise the Ayush system and cater to the needs of the northern region of the country," he added.

The foundation stone for the NIUM was laid on March 1, 2019. It will have 14 departments and provide postgraduate and doctoral courses in various disciplines of Unani Medicine, the statement said.

The institute will also focus on fundamental aspects, drug development, quality control, safety evaluation, and scientific validation of Unani medicine and practices. It will establish benchmark standards in education, healthcare, and research, it said.

NIUM has constructed for Rs 381 crore and shall also function as an international collaboration center for global promotion and research in Unani Medicine, it stated.

The institute will have a pivotal role in making bilateral and multilateral collaboration with the universities/research organizations of international repute, the statement added.

