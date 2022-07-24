CISCE Class 12 results: 18 candidates share top rank; girls outshine boys by small margin

Eighteen candidates shared the top rank in the CISCE Class 12 examination with a score of 99.75 per cent, according to results announced on Sunday.

The second rank has been shared by 58 candidates who scored 99.50 per cent while 78 candidates scored 99.25 per cent to share the third rank.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced a merit list after two years as results were declared on basis of an alternative assessment scheme after exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pass percentage for girls (99.52) is marginally higher than that of boys (99.26), officials said, adding the overall pass percentage was 99.38.

For the first time in the history of the board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year. While semester one examinations were held in November-December, 2021, the second semester exams were conducted in April-May, 2022, for both Class 10 and Class 12.

Explaining the result computation formula, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said the first semester marks of each subject have been halved with the exception of subjects like geometrical, mechanical drawing and art.

"These marks have then been added to the second semester and practical/project marks to arrive at final marks in each subject," he added.

A total of 1,228 schools had presented candidates for the CISCE Class 12 examination and a total of 96,940 candidates, including 52.76 per cent boys and 47.24 per cent girls, appeared for the exams.

The candidates included 12 visually-challenged students, of which six have scored above 90 per cent. Similarly, of 180 candidates with learning difficulties, 18 have scored above 90 per cent in the exams.

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination was conducted in 49 written subjects, of which 12 were Indian languages, five foreign languages and two classical languages.

The northern region has the best pass percentage (99.43 per cent), followed by the eastern region with a pass percentage of 99.18 per cent.

