Girl student in TN falls from college's upper floor

A 17-year old girl student fell to the ground from the first floor of her college on Monday and sustained severe injuries, police said. The girl, a first year student of B.Pharm was found lying on the ground by a staffer of the private college situated at Vikravandi on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli national highway, they said. A police officer told PTI that the girl, admitted to the government medical college hospital here, is being treated and she is 'unconscious'. It is suspected that she attempted to end her life, he said, adding the girl student has suffered fractures to her hip and legs. To a question, the officer said that the spot in the college where the girl was found lying on the ground did not have any CCTV cameras and there were also no direct witnesses. The girl belongs to Villupuram district and her parents are also being inquired, the officer said.

