Left Menu

Single dengue case reported in last one week: MCD report

One fresh case of dengue has been reported in the last one week, it said.The total count of dengue cases reported in the capital this year till July 16 was 158.Delhi also has reported 33 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year, the report said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 23:03 IST
Single dengue case reported in last one week: MCD report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One fresh case of dengue has been reported in Delhi in the last one week, taking the total number of cases recorded this year so far to 159, according to a civic body report issued on Monday.

The city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May and 32 in June, the report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said. This month, 16 cases have been reported till July 23. One fresh case of dengue has been reported in the last one week, it said.

The total count of dengue cases reported in the capital this year till July 16 was 158.

Delhi also has reported 33 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
4
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022