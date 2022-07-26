Left Menu

Cuban Ambassador meets Kerala Chief Minister

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 18:46 IST
Cuban Ambassador meets Kerala Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Cuban Ambassador to India Alejandro Simancas Marin on Tuesday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the possibility of cooperation in various sectors including health, science and technology among others.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's Office at the secretariat here.

The diplomat said Cuba has got a wide range of experience in the health sector and said the country could cooperate with Kerala in general medicine and speciality medicine.

''There are a lot of opportunities in the sports sector. The Chief Minister also discussed the possibility of availing Cuban coaches to train Kerala's sportspersons,'' the CMO said in a release.

More discussions will be held to identify the areas of cooperation including health, science and technology, higher education and agriculture sectors, the release said.

The Chief Minister has suggested the possibility of cultural exchange.

Ambassador Marin appreciated the leadership of Vijayan in implementing socialist ideology for poverty eradication.

Chief Secretary V P Joy, Chief Principal Secretary K M Abraham, Kerala's Officer on Special Duty in Delhi Venu Rajamony, Health Secretary Asha Thmas, Higher Education Secretary Ishitha Roy among others participated in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022