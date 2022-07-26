Games-WADA signs deal with Commonwealth Games Federation to boost fight against doping

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has signed an initial four-year agreement with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to collaborate on anti-doping, it announced on Tuesday. WADA said the deal, which was signed at the CGF General Assembly in Birmingham ahead of the July 28-Aug. 8 Commonwealth Games, was to facilitate joint activities within member nations and to strengthen its anti-doping programme.

"WADA recognises the importance of partnerships in the pursuit of clean sport," WADA chief Witold Banka said. "The global anti-doping system relies on collaboration... and this MOU between WADA and the Commonwealth Games Federation will boost the anti-doping work already being carried out within the federation's member countries."

CGF President Louise Martin said her organisation had "zero tolerance" when it comes to doping in sport. "The agreement is further affirmation of our commitment to clean sport, which is critical to achieving integrity and fairness in sport," Martin said.

"In collaboration with WADA, the CGF seeks to maintain the integrity of the Commonwealth Games by running a comprehensive anti-doping program that focuses equally on education and prevention as well as testing."

