15 killed in lightning, thunderstorm in Bihar

At least 15 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning in seven districts of Bihar in the past 24 hours.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths and announced ex gratia of Rs four lakh for the family members of each of the victims.

Kaimur district reported the largest number of seven deaths in lightning, followed by three in Bhojpur and one each in Patna, Jahanabad, Arwal, Rohtash and Aurangabad. "My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of Rs four lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the dead in lightning", Kumar said in a statement issued here today. He also appealed to the people to keep vigil during bad weather and follow suggestions issued by the disaster management department.

''Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather,'' he said.

