26-07-2022
Business briefs
Kotak Mahindra Bank partners with Khan Academy India * Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday announced a partnership with Khan Academy India for creating science content for students between classes 9-12.

The corporate social responsibility spend from the lender will result in the creation of content aligned to the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT), as per a statement.

*** Artfi raises USD 3.26 million * Artfi, a blockchain-based fine art non-fungible tokens ecosystem, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 3.26 million (about Rs 26 crore) funds to build technology and a dedicated marketplace for fine art NFTs.

The money has been raised at a valuation of USD 100 million, according to a statement.

