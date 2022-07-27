Parental guidance, efforts by social organisations can help build drug-free society: Assam guv

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has urged parents to spend quality time with children and provide them with a loving and secure home environment as ''strong family ties and high moral character can help in building a drug-free society''.

He also underlined the role of different organizations that assist government agencies in their fight against the drug menace.

Speaking at a program held on Tuesday as part of the '60-Day Anti-Drug Tobacco and Liquor Awareness campaign' here, Mukhi said that in the light of burgeoning abuse of contraband drugs along with the use of alcohol and tobacco, "strong family ties, parental guidance and counseling coupled with high moral character can help youth stay away from the scourge of these substances".

''Parents should provide a loving, stable, and secure home environment to children,'' he stated.

He also said social organizations should work dedicatedly to create awareness about the ''vicious cycle'' of drugs and alcohol and the harms they are inflicting on society.

"The menace of drugs is spoiling society. Therefore, to ensure a drug-free society, social organizations should put up a collective effort and work in tandem with the government to defeat the negative forces," he maintained.

The governor also called upon students to work toward a bright future and pledged his support and help in creating a drug-free society.

He requested teachers and educational institutions to encourage youth to take up sports, music, and other creative pursuits.

The awareness campaign, organized by an NGO, was earlier flagged off by the governor of Raj Bhavan, an official release said.

