TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in ED office to face questioning in teacher recruitment scam

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya reached the Enforcement Directorate office in the city Wednesday morning, ahead of the time he was asked to present himself to face questioning about his alleged involvement in the teacher recruitment scam. Bhattacharya, who is a lawmaker from Palashipara in Nadia district and a former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, was asked to be present at the ED office in CGO complex in Salt Lake at 12 noon but he reached there at 10 am. He will be interrogated in the scam rocking the state from 11 am, sources in ED said. Bhattacharya's residential premises were searched by the central agency's officials on July 22 and he was asked to present himself for questioning before the central agency. Meanwhile, state minister Partha Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee were taken to ESI hospital in Joka for their medical check-up, the sources said.

The ED, which is investigating the alleged money trail in the scam, had recovered more than Rs 20 crore in cash, besides jewelry and foreign exchange from Mukherjee's apartment. Both of them are now in ED custody. Chatterjee, TMC secretary general who holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio, was in charge of education when the alleged appointment scam took place. The ED arrested Chatterjee on Saturday in connection with its investigation into irregularities in the recruitment by the School Service Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)