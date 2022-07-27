Left Menu

OJEE, 2022 results out, counselling to begin from Aug.10

All the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, can take part in OJEE counselling for admission to different technicalprofessional courses in government and private collegesInstitutes of Odisha corresponding to their rank and other qualifying criteria, he said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-07-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 15:09 IST
OJEE, 2022 results out, counselling to begin from Aug.10
  • Country:
  • India

Shradharabinda Samantray and Ishant Kumar Nayak secured the top position in MBA and MCA respectively in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), 2022, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. Similarly, Arup Kumar was the topper in B Pharm while Sachin Nayak secured first position in M Pharm, Sanjeev Pradhan in M.Tech (Civil Engineering), Pankaj Kumar and Ranjan Mohapatra in M.Tech (Electronics) and M.Tech (Mechanical).

Odisha’s Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Department, P R Ghadai declared the results of OJEE – 2022 and released the results booklet. The minister said this year, OJEE was held between July 4 and July 8 adopting all precautionary measures in compliance with relevant COVID guidelines. The Entrance Examination was held for various technical/professional courses, such as B. Pharm, LE-Tech. (Dip), LE-Tech. (B.Sc.), B CAT (2 streams), MBA, MCA, Int. MBA, LE-Pharm, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan and M Tech (11 specialisations) running in different government and private institutes /universities of the state for the academic year 2022–23.

The Entrance Examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses. Test Centres were set up in all the 30 districts of the state with total of 61 test centres in 30 cities of the state as well as four centres in three cities outside Odisha, in Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna.

This year, a total of 57,898 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 47,761 candidates (82.5 %) appeared in the test. A total of 47,729 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performance in the examination, the minister said, adding that the candidates can download their rank cards from the OJEE website (www.ojee.nic.in). All the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, can take part in OJEE counselling for admission to different technical/professional courses in government and private colleges/Institutes of Odisha corresponding to their rank and other qualifying criteria, he said. Official source said that the OJEE counselling registration and choice filling 2022 at the official website will commence from August 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022