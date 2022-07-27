Left Menu

6 more Sri Lankans arrive in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-07-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Six more Sri Lankans, fleeing the economic crisis-hit country, arrived here on Wednesday, officials said.

Three of them were children.

The two different families had left their hometown of Jaffna in Sri Lanka and arrived here by boat before officials rescued them from an islet and took them to the Mandapam refugee camp.

Scores of Lankans, mostly Tamils, have entered the country through Tamil Nadu in recent months as they were unable to survive the crisis that has crippled the island nation. Prices of essential commodities have been skyrocketing there. Last week, seven people belonging to two families in Lanka arrived here.

The two families, dropped near Rameswaram island by boatmen, were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard and brought to Dhanushkodi and handed over to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

