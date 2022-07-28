3rd ODI Scoreboard: Ind vs WI

Scoreboard of the rain-hit third ODI between India and West Indies here on Wednesday.

India Innings: Shikhar Dhawan c Pooran b Hayden Walsh 58 Shubman Gill not out 98 Shreyas Iyer c Keemo Paul b Akeal Hosein 44 Suryakumar Yadav c Shamarh Brooks b Hayden Walsh 8 Sanju Samson not out 6 Extras: (LB-1, W-7, NB-3) 11 Total: (3 wkts, 36 Overs) 225 Fall of Wickets: 113-1, 199-2, 211-3 Bowler: Jason Holder 6-0-43-0, Jayden Seales 7-0-50-0, Keemo Paul 6-0-23-0, Akeal Hosein 8-0-43-1, Hayden Walsh 8-0-57-2, Kyle Mayers 1-0-8-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

