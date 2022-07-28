3rd ODI Scoreboard: Ind vs WI
Scoreboard of the rain-hit third ODI between India and West Indies here on Wednesday.
India Innings: Shikhar Dhawan c Pooran b Hayden Walsh 58 Shubman Gill not out 98 Shreyas Iyer c Keemo Paul b Akeal Hosein 44 Suryakumar Yadav c Shamarh Brooks b Hayden Walsh 8 Sanju Samson not out 6 Extras: (LB-1, W-7, NB-3) 11 Total: (3 wkts, 36 Overs) 225 Fall of Wickets: 113-1, 199-2, 211-3 Bowler: Jason Holder 6-0-43-0, Jayden Seales 7-0-50-0, Keemo Paul 6-0-23-0, Akeal Hosein 8-0-43-1, Hayden Walsh 8-0-57-2, Kyle Mayers 1-0-8-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UNSC reform negotiations could go on for another 75 years without any progress: India
India's inflation above tolerance for 6th consecutive month; here's what analysts have to say
India denies 'baseless and speculative' media reports about facilitating President Gotabaya's visit to the Maldives
India trump Pakistan in latest ICC ODI Team Rankings
ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 ODI sixes