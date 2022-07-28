BJP takes out rally in Kolkata to protest against school jobs scam

The BJP's West Bengal unit on Thursday took out a rally here to protest against alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government-sponsored and-aided schools.

Led by BJP's state president Sukanta Majumdar and other senior party leaders, the protest march - Kolkata Chalo - began at College Street and is scheduled to culminate at Rani Rashmoni road in central Kolkata.

''The corruption in School Service Commission is just the tip of the iceberg. The entire TMC and its government are knee-deep in corruption. Partha Chatterjee and other corrupt leaders should be put behind bars,'' Majumdar said.

The state government on Thursday removed Chatterjee, who was on July 23 arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged school jobs scam, from the ministry with immediate effect.

Carrying posters and placards, the BJP activists shouted slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government and its education department.

They demanded that the culprits behind the alleged scam should be put behind bars.

Chatterjee held the portfolios of commerce and industry, parliamentary affairs, information technology and electronics, public enterprises and industrial reconstruction in the state cabinet.

He was the state education minister when the alleged scam took place.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing into the money trail involved in the irregularities in recruitment at schools.

Crores of rupees in cash along with other items were allegedly recovered from the residence of a woman, who is considered to be a close associate of Chatterjee.

PTI could not independently verify the information. Another central agency CBI, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is also probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and-aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission.

