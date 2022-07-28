Panyaza Lesufi condemns scholar transport disruptions in Sedibeng

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the ongoing scholar transport disruptions in Sedibeng, following an incident where a Grade 11 boy learner from Meyerton High School died after being accidentally run over by a scholar bus.

According to information at the department's disposal, the incident occurred at approximately 07:05 AM on Tuesday when learners were boarding the department's scholar transport bus to school.

It is reported that the boy was trying to board the bus when it accidentally ran him over.

Emanating from the sad incident, MEC Lesufi said the department has learnt with concern about scholar transport disruptions in Sedibeng which began on Wednesday.

It is alleged that scholar buses are not allowed to transport learners in De Deur, Meyerton and Sharpeville, Rusoord and Panfontein.

Lesufi added that further reports allege that some members of the community were stoning buses and intimidating drivers, not to transport learners.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family of the learner who succumbed to this gruesome incident. We also condemn the ongoing scholar transport disruptions in Sedibeng which are also impacting negatively to the education of our learners. We call upon members of the community to allow our learners to use scholar transport accordingly," MEC Lesufi said.

Lesufi said the department's Psycho-Social Team was deployed to the school on Wednesday and provided trauma counselling to all those who were affected by the incident.

The department said investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)