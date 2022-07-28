Left Menu

Panyaza Lesufi condemns scholar transport disruptions in Sedibeng

Emanating from the sad incident, MEC Lesufi said the department has learnt with concern about scholar transport disruptions in Sedibeng which began on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 18:14 IST
Panyaza Lesufi condemns scholar transport disruptions in Sedibeng
Lesufi added that further reports allege that some members of the community were stoning buses and intimidating drivers, not to transport learners. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the ongoing scholar transport disruptions in Sedibeng, following an incident where a Grade 11 boy learner from Meyerton High School died after being accidentally run over by a scholar bus.

According to information at the department's disposal, the incident occurred at approximately 07:05 AM on Tuesday when learners were boarding the department's scholar transport bus to school.

It is reported that the boy was trying to board the bus when it accidentally ran him over.

Emanating from the sad incident, MEC Lesufi said the department has learnt with concern about scholar transport disruptions in Sedibeng which began on Wednesday.

It is alleged that scholar buses are not allowed to transport learners in De Deur, Meyerton and Sharpeville, Rusoord and Panfontein.

Lesufi added that further reports allege that some members of the community were stoning buses and intimidating drivers, not to transport learners.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family of the learner who succumbed to this gruesome incident. We also condemn the ongoing scholar transport disruptions in Sedibeng which are also impacting negatively to the education of our learners. We call upon members of the community to allow our learners to use scholar transport accordingly," MEC Lesufi said.

Lesufi said the department's Psycho-Social Team was deployed to the school on Wednesday and provided trauma counselling to all those who were affected by the incident.

The department said investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022