Condolences on passing of Ikhala TVET College employees

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has sent his condolences following the death of employees at Ikhala Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College in the Eastern Cape.

Three staff members and two interns passed away following a head-on collision on Wednesday.

The incident happened when the deceased were travelling towards the Aliwal North Campus and crashed with a truck.

According to the report, the deceased were driving a college vehicle from Ikhala TVET College Central Office to do some work at the Aliwal North Campus.

The five-deceased -- Monwabisi Siwa: Senior Exam Officer; Christina Tingashe-Caba: Secretary to the Deputy Principal Academic Services, Melisizwe Manzi: Intern in the Office of the Principal, Bukelwa Baleka: Intern in Corporate Services, and Yandiswa Cwayi: Intern at Ezibeleni Engineering Campus, were certified dead at the scene by medical and emergency personnel.

Nzimande has sent his condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and fellow students of Ikhala College.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased at this difficult moment," Nzimande said.

He noted that the unfortunate incident happened at a time when the Department of Higher Education and Training is holding the inaugural two-day TVET Colleges Strategic Industry Partnerships Summit, which aims to foster dynamic and strategic partnerships between the department, TVET colleges and the industry.

The Minister has directed Higher Health to join the management of the college in providing the necessary psychosocial support and comfort to the family and immediate staff members of the deceased.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)