44th Chess Olympiad turns world attention on TN; mascot, a symbol of brotherhood: CM

The 44th Chess Olympiad has turned the world's attention on Tamil Nadu and this grand event will enhance the tourism prospects in the State, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Also, with about 36 per cent of Indian Grandmasters hailing from Tamil Nadu, he said he would proudly proclaim that the State excels in this game of intelligence and strategy and that Chennai could rightly be called as the chess capital of India.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium here, the Chief Minister said the Chess Olympiad was originally planned to be held in Russia but owing to COVID-19 and certain other reasons, it was translocated.

''I directed the State Ministers and officials to seize the opportunity if it comes to India. After it was decided that Chennai would host the event, I ensured all arrangements in place in mere 4 months, though it would normally take 18 months to make arrangements for an event of such magnitude,'' Stalin said and thanked State Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Siva Meyyanathan and officials for their efforts.

''Today is a great day for India. The international Chess Olympiad is happening in India for the first time. The Prime Minister himself has come to inaugurate this historical event for he knows that this is a proud moment for India,'' he said while warmly welcoming Narendra Modi.

He said the Prime Minister was fond of chess and during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had conducted a grand chess festival with over 20,000 players. ''When the Bhutan royal family visited, you had presented a chess set to the Prince of Bhutan. It is very apt that such a supporter of chess has come today to inaugurate the Chess Olympiad,'' Stalin said.

Though he had planned to visit the national capital to personally invite Modi for the Chess Olympiad, he couldn't make it as he contracted COVID-19. ''The Prime Minister got in touch with me and when I explained, he magnanimously asked me to take rest and assured that he would surely participate in the event, which is a pride to India,'' Stalin said.

''Your presence has enhanced the magnitude of this function and I thank you for making it,'' Stalin said turning to the Prime Minister and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and other officials for providing the requisite help to conduct the Olympiad in the State.

While lauding the Centre for allotting Rs 102 crore to host this event and to meet the expenses of Indian players, Stalin said his government has allocated Rs one crore through the School Education Department to create awareness on chess among the school students.

The mascot was named as Thambi, which is a symbol of brotherhood to indicate that we are all one fraternity. Former Chief minister C N Annadurai used to call everyone as Thambi, hence the mascot was named in his honour,'' Stalin said.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Thakur said sports in India is growing stronger every single day and in the last few months, the Centre has organised the hugely successful Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games.

''The first ever Chess Olympiad torch relay covered 75 iconic locations commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – 75 years of India's independence and the torch covered 27,277 km across the nation and reached the venue,'' he said.

''It wasn't easy to host this event in a span of 3 months. Nobody in the world could do it, but India has done it,'' Thakur said.

Union Minister L Murugan, Siva Meyyanathan and FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich spoke too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)