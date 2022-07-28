Juvenile among 2 held for sexually harassing 11-year-old girl

Two people, including a minor, have been apprehended here for alleged sexual harassment of an 11-year-old girl, police said on Thursday. ''The girl's father lodged a complaint with the police that she was waylaid by the accused duo, one of whom forcibly held her hands while the other put vermilion on her head on Tuesday,'' an official from the local Sector 20 police station said.

''On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and under relevant provisions of the Pocso Act (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act) after which both the accused were held,'' the official said.

While one the accused is aged 18 years and claimed to be in love with the girl, the other is a juvenile, according to the police official. The juvenile has been sent to correction home while the other accused has been remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school was raped by a 20-year-old man in Noida. Taking note of the incidents, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have stepped up activities of the anti romeo squads across Noida and Greater Noida, officials said. DCP (Women and Child Safety) Meenakshi Katyayan said special focus is on raising awareness and increasing police presence in areas having schools, colleges and coaching centres. ''Besides the anti romeo squads, the Swayam Siddha fleet of women police personnel and the PRVs have also been instructed to increase their presence on the ground especially on isolated road stretches and crime hotspots,'' the officer said. The police have also urged women and girls to report any inconvenience at dedicated helpline number 1090 or the emergency number 112 for assistance in case of any trouble.

