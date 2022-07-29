Left Menu

Maha: 3-year-old falls to death from seventh-floor flat in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A three-year-old girl fell to death from the seventh floor of a residential building in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at a housing society in Vasai town around 7 am, an official from Manickpur police station said.

The child, Shreya Mahajan, was asleep in the seventh floor apartment, as her mother had gone to drop her elder sibling at the entrance of the building for the school bus, he said.

The girl woke up and started looking for her mother and on not finding her, she took her mobile phone and went to the balcony, the official said.

The mobile phone slipped and fell from the girl's hands and to get the device, she leaned out from the balcony and fell, he said.

The child was found lying in a pool of blood, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he added.

