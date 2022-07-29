Left Menu

Vice-Prez Naidu emphasises mother tongue in school education

Narayana Reddy to Telugu language and literature and said that his writings have mesmerised the Telugu people.Referring to Dr Reddys epic work Vishwambhara which earned him the Jnanpith Award, Naidu said it describes beautifully the intricate relationship between man and nature.Naidu further said that as a Parliamentarian, Dr Reddy gave many constructive suggestions in Rajya Sabha, and passionately strove for the use of mother tongue in education.A prolific writer in Odia language, Dr. Rays novels and short stories are widely acclaimed and touch upon important social issues.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:01 IST
Vice-Prez Naidu emphasises mother tongue in school education
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday stressed on using mother tongue in foundational education and called upon State governments to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in letter and spirit.

Addressing a gathering after presenting the Dr. C. Narayana Reddy National Literary Award to Odia writer Dr. Pratibha Ray here, Naidu recalled the "invaluable contribution" of Dr. C. Narayana Reddy to Telugu language and literature and said that his writings have mesmerised the Telugu people.

Referring to Dr Reddy's epic work 'Vishwambhara' which earned him the Jnanpith Award, Naidu said it describes beautifully the intricate relationship between man and nature.

Naidu further said that as a Parliamentarian, Dr Reddy gave many constructive suggestions in Rajya Sabha, and passionately strove for the use of mother tongue in education.

A prolific writer in Odia language, Dr. Ray's novels and short stories are widely acclaimed and touch upon important social issues. She was the recipient of the Jnanpith Award in 2011, Padma Shri in 2007 and the Padma Bhushan in 2022, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022