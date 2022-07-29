Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Four teenagers drown in nullah in Kondagoan district

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:02 IST
Chhattisgarh: Four teenagers drown in nullah in Kondagoan district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four students of a government school drowned while bathing in a nullah in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Bafna village, under Kondagaon police station limits, around 4 pm, Kondagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Divyang Patel said.

A group of Class 12 students had ventured into the nullah for a bath and four of them drowned after they accidentally entered the deep end of the stream, the official said.

Five other students were safely rescued from the water body, he said.

Bodies of the deceased were fished out and sent for post-mortem, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

