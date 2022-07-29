Haryana govt to arrange coaching for students intending to serve as Agniveers

The Haryana Government will arrange coaching for the youth who want to serve as 'Agniveers' under the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, an official statement said here on Friday. The students will get to opt for it at the time of their admission to class 11th. Initially, the coaching will be started in batches of 50-50 in 200 schools of the state. This decision was taken in a meeting held between Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command of the IAF, regarding the Agniveer recruitment process, the statement said. There will also be training courses at different levels which will include both physical and academic. For imparting physical training, preference will be given to Zilla Sainik Board and willing ex-servicemen who have been in Army Training Institute and Recruiting Offices during their service, it said.

The services of school teachers will be taken for the academic course. Initially, the training programme will be conducted on weekends and later for one month during summer vacations. Agniveer coaching facility will be provided free of cost to the children of such families on the lines of the benefits of government schemes given to the families of the Haryana government having an annual income of up to Rs. 1.80 lakh. ''The syllabus will be prepared by the School Education Department. Coaching facilities will also be available for the students of industrial training institutes and multi-technical institutions,'' the statement said. In the meeting, Khattar informed Air Marshal Manavendra Singh about the recent announcement of the Centre regarding the opening of 10 new Sainik schools across the country.

Currently, there are two Sainik schools in the state at Kunjpura and Rewari. ''It is our endeavor that out of 10 new Sainik Schools, Haryana should get one Sainik School. We already have land available for this school at Matanhail in the Jhajjar district,'' Khattar told the Air Marshal. PTI SUN RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)