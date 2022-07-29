Left Menu

Students accuse FTII of not filling up reserved seats, stage protest

The admission process took place after a years delay, said a student.Many seats, as well as waitlist positions in the OBC, SC and ST categories, have not been filled, citing reasons of ineligibility, the association alleged.Students staged protests at the gate of FTII by holding placards with messages such as Inequality in Admission, Resist Attack on Reservation, Discrimination and Dont Subvert Reservation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:03 IST
Students accuse FTII of not filling up reserved seats, stage protest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A student association on Friday alleged that the seats reserved for OBC, SC and ST categories were not filled up while admitting students to the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) for the academic year 2021.

Members of the Students Association of FTII also staged a protest on campus against the ''gross mockery of reservation'' at the country's premier film and television training institute.

The FTII published its final merit list for the academic year 2021 on July 26, 2022, the association said in a release. The admission process took place after a year's delay, said a student.

''Many seats, as well as waitlist positions in the OBC, SC and ST categories, have not been filled, citing reasons of ineligibility,'' the association alleged.

Students staged protests at the gate of FTII by holding placards with messages such as ''Inequality in Admission'', ''Resist Attack on Reservation'', ''Discrimination'' and ''Don't Subvert Reservation''. FTII authorities told the association that many candidates in the reserved cateogry did not secure the cut-off percentage, it claimed.

The FTII director's office did not respond to a request for reaction to the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022