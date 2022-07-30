Left Menu

Ker boy makes wine by watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it

Ker boy makes wine by watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it
Representative Image
A 12-year old boy has landed in trouble by making grape wine on his own by watching a YouTube video and serving it to one of his friends who later developed uneasiness and vomitting after drinking it and had to be rushed to a hospital at nearby Chirayinkeezhu.

The condition of the boy, who drank the wine and one of his classmates, is stable and he was discharged from hospital later, police said.

The incident happened at a government school there on Friday and police registered a case on their own based on the information received, a senior police officer said.

''During the interrogation, the boy admitted that he had made the wine using grapes bought by his parents. He said that he did not use spirit or any other alcohol as an ingredient. After preparing the wine, he filled it in a bottle and buried it underground as shown in the YouTube video,'' the officer told PTI.

Police collected the samples of the wine from the bottle which he had brought to the school and sent it for chemical examination with the permission of a local court here, he said.

''It is to make it clear whether spirit or any other alcohol was mixed in the wine. If it is found that there is anything like that, we have to register a case under Juvenile Justice Act,'' the officer added. The police also informed the boy's parents and the school authorities about the legal consequences of his deed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

