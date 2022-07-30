Left Menu

All 6 bodies of engineering students recovered from sea in AP

Bodies of all six engineering students, who were swept away by tides on Friday evening at a beach in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, have now been retrieved from the Bay of Bengal.While one body was traced on Friday evening itself, five others were fished out on Saturday in a massive search operation undertaken by the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Police personnel.Another student, who has been rescued at the beach on Friday, is still undergoing treatment in hospital.It may be recalled that about 13 students belonging to DIET College in Anakapalli went to the beach at Pudimadaka.

