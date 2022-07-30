Left Menu

We cannot be mute spectator to this. In this we sail and sink together, Doval said in the conference.At the conference, religious leaders under the aegis of AISSC passed a resolution to ban organisations like PFI and other such fronts which have been indulging in anti-national activities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 18:07 IST
Religious animosity affects entire nation, we have to work together to counter it: Ajit Doval
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday said that there are some people who create animosity in the name of religion and ideology which affects the entire nation and to counter this, religious leaders will have to work together.

He said that efforts are required to sort out misunderstandings and make every religious body feel part of India.

He made these remarks in the presence of religious leaders from different religions at an interfaith conference organised by All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) at the Constitution Club here.

''Some people create animosity in name of religion that adversely affects the entire country. We cannot be mute spectator to this. To counter religious animosity, we have to work together and make every religious body feel part of India. In this we sail and sink together,'' Doval said in the conference.

At the conference, religious leaders under the aegis of AISSC passed a resolution to ''ban organisations like PFI'' and other such fronts which have been ''indulging in anti-national activities''.

