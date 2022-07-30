IISER-TVM can lead by combining traditional knowledge with modern approach, says Union Minister

The National Education Policy 2020 seeks to bring the focus back on rich Indian traditions and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram (IISER-TVM) must lead by example in combining traditional knowledge with modern approach, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

He was addressing the convocation ceremony of the 10th batch of students from the IISER-TVM.

Pradhan, who is also the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said the society expects novel scientific solutions to problems faced by humanity from an institution of the stature of IISER-TVM.

''IISER Thiruvananthapuram's interdisciplinary approach to learning is perfectly aligned with NEP 2020. Grounded in science, novel scientific solutions to problems faced by humanity, is what society expects from an institution of the stature of IISER-TVM. The institute must lead by example in combining traditional knowledge with modern approach,'' the Union Minister said.

Pradhan noted that the art and science of Kalaripayattu, the oldest form of combat, is one such ancient and traditional knowledge of Kerala.

''The rich traditional knowledge of Kalaripayattu has remained with Kalari Gurus with very limited scientific backing of oils, postures, techniques and health benefits. NEP 2020 seeks to bring the focus back on such rich Indian traditions... The Indian Knowledge System needs revival. NEP 2020 seeks to align traditional knowledge with scientific study to validate what is mentioned in the Vedas, Puranas and other such knowledge reservoirs,'' he said.

As many as 204 BS-MS students, 30 PhD students, and six Integrated PhD students graduating along with six students received MS research degrees.

Professor Arvind A Natu, chairman of the Board of Governors of the institute, who presided over the function, said the IISER has emerged as an institution of top-class research and quality education of global repute.

Professor J N Moorthy, the director of IISER-TVM, presented the report on the activities of the institute, and said that IISER was the first to launch the two-year M.Sc. programmes that align with the mandate of the National Educational Policy -2020.

