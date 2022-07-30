Latur: 66 Zilla Parishad circles reserved for various segments

A total of 66 Zilla Parshad circles in Latur district have been reserved for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Women, an official said on Saturday.

An official said 13 circles are reserved for SC candidates, two for STs, 17 for OBCs.

The lottery draw to reserve seats was held in the presence of Collector Prithviraj BP, he added.

