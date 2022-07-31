Left Menu

IISc signs MoU with Indian Navy for collaborative research

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-07-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 09:36 IST
Indian Institute of Science Image Credit: Facebook
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Navy have signed an MoU to collaborate on aviation research and development, and to ramp up self-reliance efforts for the Indian Navy, in line with the goals of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The MoU, signed on July 29, provides a formal basis for the Indian Navy to interact with relevant faculty members at IISc and will promote joint research programs in areas of mutual interest, Bengaluru-based IISc said in a statement. The areas of collaboration under this MoU will fall under the domain of Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering, including design and education technology. Specializations that will be under focus include Propulsion and Propulsion Systems, Steel Technology, Metallurgy, and Material Sciences, and Corrosion Science; Systems and Controls, Instrumentation and Sensors; Environmental Science and Engineering, Energy Science and Engineering; Management (Technical and Logistics), Industrial Engineering and Operational Research, Nanotechnology and MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Machine Learning. The collaboration will also foster regular interactions between IISc faculty members and officers of the Indian Navy, the statement said. The MoU was signed by Captain Sridhar Warrier, Registrar, IISc, and Captain P Vinayagam, Capt (APP), Indian Navy, in the presence of senior members of the Navy including Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, VSM, ACNS (Air Materiel), and Commodore Raja Vinod, Commodore Superintendent, NAY (Goa), apart from other senior officers from the Indian Navy. Also present at the occasion were Chairs of several departments in the Division of Mechanical Sciences, and the Office of Research Grants at IISc. "It is a privilege for us to collaborate with the Indian Navy in these important areas of mutual interest. We look forward to the many exciting research and development outcomes that will emerge from this partnership," Capt Warrier was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

