MP: Teacher suspended after video of him slapping girl at govt school surfaces on social media

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A video of a teacher repeatedly slapping a girl student at a primary government school surfaced on social media, prompting the authorities to suspend the educator in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, an official said on Sunday.

An inquiry has also been initiated against the teacher J K Mogara, after the purported video of the incident that took place at a government primary school at Mamatkheda was circulated on social media on Saturday, district education officer (DEO) K C Sharma said. The authorities have also received a complaint that girl students have not been attending the primary school for Classes 1 to 5, as the teacher would allegedly slap them, the official said.

Following the complaint, the teacher was suspended and an inquiry has been initiated against him.

According to sources, while the incident took place on Thursday, the video surfaced on social media on Saturday.

In another video shot on the same day, the teacher was seen slapping some other girls.

Talking to reporters, the victim said several girls don't come to school for the fear of being slapped by the teacher and this was a regular occurrence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

