FIR against three teachers of Pune school for thrashing 3 students over classroom ruckus

Three teachers at a private school in Pune city allegedly caned and thrashed three students of class 10 for creating a ruckus in the classroom, following which an investigation was launched by police, an official said on Sunday.A First Information Report FIR was registered against the teachers under the Juvenile Justice Act on a complaint lodged by the father of one of the three students at Samarth police station, the official said.According to the FIR, one of the teachers caned the three students in their classroom at the school on July 28.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-07-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 18:06 IST
Three teachers at a private school in Pune city allegedly caned and thrashed three students of class 10 for creating a ruckus in the classroom, following which an investigation was launched by police, an official said on Sunday.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the teachers under the Juvenile Justice Act on a complaint lodged by the father of one of the three students at Samarth police station, the official said.

According to the FIR, one of the teachers caned the three students in their classroom at the school on July 28. The students were taken to the staff room where the teacher and his two colleagues thrashed them. They also threatened the students that they will be given low marks in internal examinations.

The complaint was lodged after the students told their parents about the beating, the official said, adding that the students were medically examined at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

The teachers have been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act. No arrests have been made in the matter as of Sunday, the official said.

