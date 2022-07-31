Nagpur's premier medical facility battles dog menace; woman doctor in ICU after attack

A resident doctor of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur was bitten by at least four stray dogs on Sunday, after which she had to be admitted in the facility's Intensive Care Unit, an official said.

The premier medical facility is facing a stray dog menace for several days with 40 to 50 canines being spotted in the campus, Dr Sajal Bansal, president of the GMCH unit of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) told PTI.

''A woman resident doctor was attacked by these dogs in the evening in the parking lot of the hostel canteen. She has received several bite wounds and is in the ICU. Since last week, there been four to five such incidents,'' Bansal said.

The GMCH administration had intimated the Nagpur Municipal Corporation about the issue but the latter is yet to do anything, the MARD functionary alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)