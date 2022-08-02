Lt Gen Daljit Singh appointed honorary surgeon to President
Lt Gen Daljit Singh, currently serving as the director general of medical services (Army), has been appointed as honorary surgeon to President Droupadi Murmu, the Army said on Tuesday.
The officer is an alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. He is currently the senior-most paediatrician and neonatologist in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).
During his 38 years of service, he has held numerous professional appointments, including principal medical officer at the headquarters of the Central Air Command in Allahabad.
Singh is a post-graduate examiner of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, National Board of Examinations, New Delhi, and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.
Lt Gen Singh was awarded the Chief of the Air Staff Commendation in 2006 and the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation in 2011.
The officer was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020 for his outstanding and meritorious service to the armed forces.
