Left Menu

Lt Gen Daljit Singh appointed honorary surgeon to President

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 23:29 IST
Lt Gen Daljit Singh appointed honorary surgeon to President
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen Daljit Singh, currently serving as the director general of medical services (Army), has been appointed as honorary surgeon to President Droupadi Murmu, the Army said on Tuesday.

The officer is an alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. He is currently the senior-most paediatrician and neonatologist in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

During his 38 years of service, he has held numerous professional appointments, including principal medical officer at the headquarters of the Central Air Command in Allahabad.

Singh is a post-graduate examiner of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, National Board of Examinations, New Delhi, and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

Lt Gen Singh was awarded the Chief of the Air Staff Commendation in 2006 and the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation in 2011.

The officer was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020 for his outstanding and meritorious service to the armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
2
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022