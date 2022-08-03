Left Menu

AIM completes target of 10,000 ATLs in schools, Maharashtra leads tally

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:48 IST
AIM completes target of 10,000 ATLs in schools, Maharashtra leads tally
Maharashtra has the maximum number of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) followed by Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has completed the target of establishing 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in the entire country and is in progress to meet the other targets.

According to the data provided by the minister, Maharashtra has 1,033 ATLs, followed by Tamil Nadu (975) and Uttar Pradesh (955).

ATLs have been established in schools across the country under the Atal Innovation Mission to foster curiosity and creativity in young minds.

Singh said AIM has currently established 68 Atal incubation centres, 14 Atal Community Innovation Centres and has supported 51 startups with grant-in-aid to implement their ideas.

ATL is a workspace where young minds can give shape to their ideas through hands-on do-it-yourself mode and learn innovation skills.

The objectives of the AIM are to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country via interventions at school, university, research institutions, MSME and industry levels.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

