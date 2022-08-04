Left Menu

Bihar govt appoints ex-IAS officer Atul Prasad as BPSC chief

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-08-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has appointed former IAS officer Atul Prasad as chairman of the state public service commission, an official release said.

He will replace R K Mahajan, who will retire on August 4.

The chairman and members of the commission hold office for a term of six years or 62 years of age. Prasad superannuated as Bihar’s Development Commissioner in February 2022.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) here, Prasad, a former IAS officer of the 1987 batch (Bihar cadre), will take charge on August 5.

Prasad will take charge of the Bihar Public Service Commission at a time when it is under attack for alleged question paper leak of the BPSC preliminary examination.

The examination, in which over six lakh applicants were to appear, was postponed at the last moment in May this year in the wake of the allegations.

The new schedule is yet to be announced.

