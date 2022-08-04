J’khand Assembly passes three bills amid walkout by BJP MLAs

The Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday passed three bills in a span of 45 minutes amid a walkout staged by BJP legislators.

The legislations -- Skills Entrepreneurship, Digital and Skill University Bill 2022, Azim Premji University Bill 2022 and Jharkhand Excise (Amendment) Bill 2022 – were tabled and passed in the House after lunch break in the absence of the MLAs of the main opposition party.

The first two bills were introduced by minister in-charge of higher and technical education department Mithilesh Thakur. CPI (ML) legislator Vinod Kumar Singh and AJSU legislator Lambodar Mahto demanded that the bills be sent to a select committee for scrutiny, but the minister, however, said that there was no need for such exercise, as they have been examined and reviewed properly before their introduction in the House.

The AJSU MLA pointed out that there are 16 private universities operating in Jharkhand, but the “state government has never reviewed their conditions. The governor recently raised questions over their state of affairs”.

Thakur said an upcoming private university, to be developed by Azim Premji Foundation, would help provide international-level education in Jharkhand. “Youths will no longer have to move out of the state for quality education,” he added.

The minister in-charge of excise department, Alamgir Alam, tabled the Jharkhand Excise (Amendment) Bill 2022, and it was passed amid protests by the CPI (ML) and AJSU legislators.

Under the bill, the government proposes to increase ex-gratia from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in case any person dies after consuming adulterated or spurious liquor. “The bill will help increase revenue of the state, check illegal liquor trade and ensure punishment for offenders,” Alam said.

MLA Vinod Kumar Singh, however, raised objections to a few provisions of the bill.

Earlier in the day, state finance minister Rameshwar Oraon tabled a CAG report on various sectors, including social, finance and revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)