PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:33 IST
IBBI: Govt invites applications for Whole-Time Member post
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday invited applications for the post of Whole-Time Member at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is a statutory body established under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

According to a communication issued by the Corporate Affairs Ministry, eligible candidates can apply for the post of Whole-Time Member (WTM) and the application has to be submitted within four weeks.

The applicants should be ''a person of ability, integrity and standing, who has shown capacity in dealing with problems relating to insolvency or bankruptcy and have special knowledge and experience in the field of Law, Finance, Economics, Accountancy or Administration,'' the communication added.

The Whole-Time Member will receive a consolidated monthly pay of Rs 4 lakh per month or shall have an option to receive pay as admissible to an additional secretary to the central government.

He or she can hold office for a term of five years from the date of joining the post or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

In respect of eminently qualified persons who are interested, can be spared in the event of selection may be forwarded, duly verified by the Head of Department along with the documents -- annual performance assessment report (APAR) dossiers of last 5 years, integrity certificate of the applicant, a vigilance clearance, including certification that no disciplinary proceedings are either pending or contemplated against the officer, and no penalty certificate, as per the communication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

