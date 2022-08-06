Left Menu

Work towards making India prosperous, 'vishwa guru': Bhagwat tells RSS workers living abroad

Make it a vishwa guru, Bhagwat said.He asked men and women volunteers to shine and excel in the countries they are currently in and become role models for people there.Indians are assets to the foreign countries where they have been living.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:41 IST
Work towards making India prosperous, 'vishwa guru': Bhagwat tells RSS workers living abroad
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday appealed to Sangh members living abroad to work diligently to make India prosperous and a 'vishwa guru' (world leader).

He was speaking at the concluding session of the RSS' 'Vishwa Sangh Shiksha Varg' (world training camp) here, which was attended by members from different parts of the world.

''Work to turn Bharat prosperous. Make it a vishwa guru,'' Bhagwat said.

He asked men and women volunteers to shine and excel in the countries they are currently in and become role models for people there.

''Indians are assets to the foreign countries where they have been living. They are ideal people and without a blemish,'' he said, adding that volunteers must work towards building a peaceful world.

Sixty 'swayamsevaks' from 15 countries, including the United Kingdom, and 31 women volunteers from 13 countries took part in the camp.

An RSS functionary said the outfit holds such functions for its members abroad every two to three years, adding that the first such camp was held in Bengaluru in 1992.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022