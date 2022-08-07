Super 30 founder Anand Kumar awarded honorary doctorate by NIT Delhi

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar was conferred an honorary PhD by the National Institute of Technology here.

Kumar, who is known for his pioneering Super 30 initiative which grooms students from underprivileged sections of society for the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) with a striking success rate, was awarded the degree by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar at NIT's convocation on Saturday.

''Congrats to Anand Kumar. He is a source of inspiration for the younger generation,'' Sarkar said at the event.

Kumar said the honour will motivate him to continue his journey.

''It is a great honour to be awarded the honorary PhD degree. It will motivate me to continue my journey for the students from underprivileged sections of society.

''Now I want to use technology to reach out to more and more students,'' he said.

