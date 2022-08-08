Left Menu

3 AMU students suspended for attempting to abduct fellow student

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:10 IST
Three students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were on Monday suspended for allegedly attempting to abduct a fellow student, university officials said.

AMU Proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali said undergraduate students Ashraf Ali, Atif Jamal and Farhan Ali attempted to abduct Mohamnad Kashif while he was coming out of the examination hall.

Following this, the three students were suspended and banned from entering the campus, a senior university official said on Monday.

In a separate incident, three students standing at a shop adjacent to the university campus were injured in an exchange of fire between two rival groups on Saturday, officials said.

The injured students were admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and are stated to be out of danger, they said, adding it is still not clear whether or not the two incidents were connected.

On Sunday night, a group of students held a protest at Babey Sir Syed gate of the university, demanding severe punishment for those involved in the incident. The protest was called off after senior university officials assured stringent action against the accused.

Civil lines Circle officer Shewetabh Pandey told PTI that so far no arrest has been made in connection with the incidents.

''Police are coordinating with AMU officials and collecting evidence against the culprits,'' he said, adding two FIRs have been lodged in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

