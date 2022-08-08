Left Menu

Assam gets approval for 9th medical college

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:50 IST
The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday approved a new medical college at Dhubri in Assam, making it the ninth such institute in this North Eastern state.

Approval has been granted for starting the MBBS course with an intake of 100 students annually from the academic year 2022-23, a letter from the NCM, Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB), Undergraduate Section, said.

The letter addressed to the dean/principal of the new college, said the MARB examined the assessor’s report and remarks of the UG expert group on infrastructure facilities, availability of faculty and other facilities.

The Board also reviewed clarifications on the deficiencies through virtual hearing, and following it, approval has been given for intake of 100 MBBS students annually from the academic year 2022-23.

Sharing the NCM letter on Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote: “Glad to share that the MBBS course of new Dhubri Medical College (9th medical college of Assam) under Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences with 100 seats has received the approval of Medical Assessment & Rating Board under the National Medical Commission.” PTI SSG RG RG

