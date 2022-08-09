Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expands two-member cabinet; 18 ministers sworn in

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expanded his two-member ministry, 41 days after taking oath as the CM.Eighteen legislators, including state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.The list doesnt include a woman.The strength of Maharashtra ministry has now gone up to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43.Governor B S Koshyari administered the oath of office to the ministers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 12:00 IST
Visual from Raj Bhavan in Mumbai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expanded his two-member ministry, 41 days after taking oath as the CM.

Eighteen legislators, including state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

The list doesn't include a woman.

The strength of Maharashtra ministry has now gone up to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43.

Governor B S Koshyari administered the oath of office to the ministers. The event, scheduled to begin at 11 am was delayed by 15 minutes.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy CM.

Those who took oath as ministers on Tuesday include nine each from the Shinde group and the BJP.

The new BJP ministers are Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, Vijaykumar Gavit, Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Ravindra Chavan, Atul Save and Mangalprabhat Lodha.

From the Shinde group, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Sandipan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar and Shambhuraj Desai were sworn in as ministers.

No minister of state was sworn in today. There will be another ministry expansion later, an aide of Shinde said.

While BJP has inducted Lodha, who hails from Mumbai, the Shinde group hasn't included any legislator from the financial capital, where municipal corporation elections are slated later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

